SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SVMK Inc. develops survey software. The Company offers a platform which enables organizations to collect and analyze feedback and insights which solves business problems, enhances customer experience and loyalty, improves employee productivity, retention, optimization and marketing investments. SVMK Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SVMK has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $5,895,732.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $189,061.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 502,735 shares of company stock worth $13,074,483. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SVMK by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of SVMK by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

