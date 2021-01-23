Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

