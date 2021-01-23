Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

NYSE SYF opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.