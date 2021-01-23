SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.62

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.62 and last traded at $91.34, with a volume of 259964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 2.92%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $32,452.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,773.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

