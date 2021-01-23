Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $640,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $270.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.32. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $280.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.86.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

