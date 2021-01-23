Synthetix Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Synthetix has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $194.44 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix token can currently be bought for approximately $15.87 or 0.00048827 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00074842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.57 or 0.00721892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.75 or 0.04443230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017919 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017741 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix is a token. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

Synthetix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.