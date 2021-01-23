Syntropy (NOIA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $570,723.00

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Syntropy has a market cap of $64.48 million and $570,723.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Syntropy Token Profile

Syntropy is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,641,729 tokens. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com.

Buying and Selling Syntropy

Syntropy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

