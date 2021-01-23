Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,073.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,985,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 152,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $3,038,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

