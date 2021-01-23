T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Increased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.17. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.52.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.