Tael (WABI) Reaches Market Cap of $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $5.22, $62.56, $10.00 and $13.96. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00077382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.01 or 0.00640051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00046411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.38 or 0.04366304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $45.75, $13.96, $119.16, $7.20, $18.11, $10.00, $6.32, $62.56, $5.22, $4.92, $24.72 and $34.91. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

