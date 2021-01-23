TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $84.32 and last traded at $78.53, with a volume of 291990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.74.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

TAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at $209,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,520.30, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

