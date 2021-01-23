Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Tarkett S.A. (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) shares rose 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24.

Tarkett Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKFTF)

Tarkett SA, a flooring company, provides flooring and sports surface solutions to professionals and end-users in the residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products include resilient flooring products, including heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl, and linoleum floors, as well as luxury vinyl tiles; and wood and laminate flooring, such as engineered wood floors and multi-layer laminate floors.

