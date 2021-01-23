Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) rose 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 4,812,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,947,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tata Motors by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.