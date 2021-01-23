TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Given a C$62.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRP. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.35.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$56.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$47.05 and a 1-year high of C$76.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s payout ratio is 67.24%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,773. Also, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total transaction of C$587,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$142,578.93. Insiders have acquired 3,653 shares of company stock worth $194,600 over the last three months.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

