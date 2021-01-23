TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,024 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Securiti decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

