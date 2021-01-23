TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,163 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 37,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

WMT stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $414.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

