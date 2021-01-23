TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,150 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $32.90 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

