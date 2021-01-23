TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,046 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,679,000 after purchasing an additional 423,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

