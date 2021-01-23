TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,686 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 121,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $23.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

