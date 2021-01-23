TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCRR. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $970.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $109,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $154,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

