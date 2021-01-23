Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 668 ($8.73) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TM17. Canaccord Genuity cut Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 708.25 ($9.25).

Get Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) alerts:

LON TM17 opened at GBX 804 ($10.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 816.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 720.69. Team17 Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.