TEMCO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $365,157.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $365,157.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TEMCO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00056869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00126921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00076561 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00283274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00070772 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040287 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,853,928 coins. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

TEMCO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.