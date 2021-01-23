Tencent Music Entertainment Group Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Shares of TME stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,135,000 after buying an additional 30,188,573 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $281,888,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $88,857,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $56,508,000. Finally, Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,436,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

