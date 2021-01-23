Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Shares Gap Up to $1.79

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $2.34. Tengasco shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 11,588 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Tengasco alerts:

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. Tengasco had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 60.16%.

Tengasco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Tengasco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tengasco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.