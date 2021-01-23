TenX (PAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.64 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, TenX has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One TenX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and $20.64 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TenX

TenX is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,432,355 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

