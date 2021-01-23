Tern Plc (TERN.L) (LON:TERN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.90

Tern Plc (TERN.L) (LON:TERN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and traded as high as $8.18. Tern Plc (TERN.L) shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 4,280,835 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.46. The stock has a market cap of £26.76 million and a P/E ratio of -24.17.

Tern Plc (TERN.L) Company Profile (LON:TERN)

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors. The firm primarily invest in companies based in United Kingdom. Tern Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

