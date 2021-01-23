Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 118.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Texas Instruments by 28.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 526.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

TXN opened at $172.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $175.47. The firm has a market cap of $158.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

