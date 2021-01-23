Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $185.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $172.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $158.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $175.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

