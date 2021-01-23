TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada."

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $56.03.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.49 million. Analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth $34,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

