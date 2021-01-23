The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) (LON:BIOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,717.94

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) (LON:BIOG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,717.94 ($22.44) and last traded at GBX 1,702 ($22.24), with a volume of 158177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,698 ($22.18).

The stock has a market cap of £677.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,601.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,411.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) Company Profile (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to seek capital appreciation through investment in the biotechnology industry across the world. It invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies. The Company will not invest more than 15%, in aggregate, of the value of its gross assets in other closed ended investment companies (including investment trusts) listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.