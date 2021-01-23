The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.77

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.77 and last traded at $65.62, with a volume of 26748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,824,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

