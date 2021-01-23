The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for The Brink’s in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Brink’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get The Brink's alerts:

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCO. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

BCO opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The Brink’s has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $91.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -285.32 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in The Brink’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Brink’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in The Brink’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Brink’s by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.