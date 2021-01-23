The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.07%.

In other The Buckle news, VP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,872.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $430,611.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,847. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Buckle by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,015,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after buying an additional 277,577 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the second quarter worth about $308,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 106.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 20.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

