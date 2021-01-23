The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) (TSE:CWL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.05

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) (TSE:CWL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.44. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 71,622 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.67 million and a PE ratio of 9.50.

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) (TSE:CWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.25 million for the quarter.

About The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) (TSE:CWL)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers consulting advice on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. It also provides executive search and board services; Caldwell Analytics, a talent optimization solution; and Caldwell Advance, an integrated recruitment solution.

