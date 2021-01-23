The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.77

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and traded as high as $25.02. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 6,055 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.9188 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 721,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 10.76% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $14,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEE)

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

