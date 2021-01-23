The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. The Cooper Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $15,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO opened at $380.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $389.43.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

