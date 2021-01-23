The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

DSGX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.10.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 117.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $63.73.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 717,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 82,520 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 357,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

