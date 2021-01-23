The Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. 232,239 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 188,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

About The Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

