The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) a GBX 190 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 287 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 219.25 ($2.86).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) stock opened at GBX 151.60 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.42. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 645.20 ($8.43).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

