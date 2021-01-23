The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.84 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $5.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.09. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.68.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $289.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.72. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $309.41. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 182,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

