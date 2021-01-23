The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 295.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.68.

Shares of GS opened at $289.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $309.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

