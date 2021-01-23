The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SUTNY opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

