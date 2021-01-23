The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $445.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $407.00 to $445.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.68.

Shares of GS stock opened at $289.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

