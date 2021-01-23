The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 920 Price Target for WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 920 ($12.02) price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WPP. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.30) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 890 ($11.63).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 794 ($10.37) on Wednesday. WPP plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5.62 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 997.40 ($13.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 802.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 682.30. The stock has a market cap of £9.73 billion and a PE ratio of -4.23.

WPP plc (WPP.L) Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

