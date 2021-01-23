The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 488.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 60,781 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000.

MIK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. 4,659,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

