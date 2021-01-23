The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $165.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CL King lowered The Middleby from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.17.

Shares of MIDD opened at $136.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $149.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The Middleby’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 306.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 9.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

