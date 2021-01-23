The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 2.32% of The Pennant Group worth $37,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.20 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $2,362,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,511,327.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,181,176.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,050,888.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

