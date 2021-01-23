The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Progressive have outperformed the industry year to date. It continues to gain on higher premiums, given its compelling product portfolio, leadership position and strength in both Vehicle and Property businesses. Focus on becoming a one-stop insurance destination, catering to customers opting for a combination of home and auto insurance, augurs well for growth. Solid policies in force and strong retention ratio should remain healthy. Competitive pricing to retain current customers and address customer needs with new offerings should continue to drive policy life expectancy. However, exposure to catastrophe induces volatility to the underwriting results. Also, escalating expenses due to higher losses and settlement expenses have put a strain on margin. High debt level along with low times earned interest pose financial risk.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Shares of PGR opened at $92.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in The Progressive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

