The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will report $148.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.70 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $159.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $596.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.04 million to $603.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $608.95 million, with estimates ranging from $598.89 million to $619.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.12 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 267,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The RMR Group by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMR stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,364. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

