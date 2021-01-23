The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.64.

RMR stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 181,338 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 495,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 52,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 343.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 46,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

